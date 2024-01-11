Watch CBS News
Frustration grows in Rockland County due to constant closures of troubled Route 59

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

WEST NYACK, N.Y. -- Parts of Route 59 in Rockland County have reopened after nearly two days of closures due to flooding.

Chopper 2 was over the road in West Nyack on Thursday when lanes were still closed during the morning rush.

Clarkstown Supervisor George Hoehmann is calling for state and federal action to address the constant closures on the roadway.

Hoehmann said the state route has been closed eight times over the past year, and that the Hackensack River needs to be dredged. He said big rainstorms often shut down businesses along the route, including the Palisades Center Mall, and cause detours.

Hoehmann added the town has done everything in its power already and the Route 59 is the responsibility of Department of Transportation.

