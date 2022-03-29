Frustrated app drivers take complaints about pay to Uber headquarters

NEW YORK -- A caravan of app drivers hit the streets Tuesday morning to take their demands for greater pay to Uber headquarters on the West Side.

The drivers, who started their journey near the Brooklyn Bridge, say surging fuel prices and Uber's commission on driver trips are crippling their livelihoods.

"The drivers are getting about 40 percent, 47 percent of the ride instead of it being the other way around," driver Michele Dottin said.

"Because I have to spend more money on gas, I can't drive around as usual because, you know, the gas gets eaten up so quickly. So you have to do more parking and waiting than normal," Jennifer Walters added.

Uber says it increased its rate for drivers more than 5 percent this month, bringing the minimum wage to over $31 in New York City and helping with increasing fuel prices.