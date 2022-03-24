From "Baywatch" to "Chicago," Pamela Anderson says she's ready for the challenge of Broadway

NEW YORK -- She's more than a TV star. For many, Pamela Anderson is a famous personality they associate with 1990s style, controversy, and charisma. Now, she's back in the spotlight.

CBS2's Dave Carlin caught up with her Thursday as she prepares to conquer Broadway.

At "Chicago the Musical," a new Roxie Hart waits in the wings.

Broadway is buzzing about Anderson's newest chapter, delivering her signature glamour, grit, and determination in a smash hit show.

"We are doing the original choreography. There is nothing is watered down," Anderson said. "I want to pour myself into something and see what I got, what I'm made of."

She was glowing at the Civilian Hotel on 48th Street, where Carlin talked to her about a grueling rehearsal schedule and the transformation into a triple-threat stage performer.

"Before, dancing, singing, acting was all the same time, but once you start doing it together, it helps each other, so it's just pieces of the puzzle start coming together," Anderson said. 'I love 'Sweet Charity.' I grew up loving all the Fosse cabaret, all that 'Chorus Line.' I love the dancing and singing, dance and sing, and I think every little girl dreams I wish I could do that and I'm doing it."

"It's a dream come true," she added.

There were discussions about having Anderson join the cast of "Chicago" about a decade ago, but she said that the timing was wrong.

"You know, Rob Marshall talked to me about it and Barry Weissler back then, but my kids were a lot younger, and I just didn't know about coming to New York while they were on the West Coast. So they were too young, but now my kids are grown," she said. "I think I made a lot of decisions in my life for other people, helping other people's careers, in their lives, in activism, and everything. This is really, it's weird to even say it, this is for me."

The 54-year-old is famous for the TV show "Baywatch" and her activism. She knows about the perils of celebrity that can distort and invade privacy, which is part of the story of "Chicago."

"It's based on a true story, a journalist that sensationalizes things so much you made them fall in love with a character, even if she committed murder, so, yes, media is very powerful. It can be used for good or be used as a weapon," Anderson said. "The story is as relevant now as much as it was then."

As for how she plans to portray Hart, "I am playing her big. I'm playing her all the way," Anderson said. "She's quick on her feet. She is romantic. She has an imagination. She's going to get it at all costs. It feels very parallel. I completely relate."

Anderson said there's no stopping her, as she looks beyond Broadway to more appearances on TY, including a docuseries and a memoir that she's working on.

"Never give up and realize your dreams. It's never too late," Anderson said.

Anderson debuts as Roxie Hart on April 12 and she stays in the show at the Ambassador Theatre through June 5.