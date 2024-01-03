Watch CBS News
Entertainment

International Fringe Encore Series bringing eccentric stories to SoHo Playhouse stage

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Fringe play series bringing eccentric stories to SoHo Playhouse stage
Fringe play series bringing eccentric stories to SoHo Playhouse stage 04:48

NEW YORK -- Some eccentric and exciting shows are coming to New York City for the International Fringe Encore Series at the SoHo Playhouse. 

Standout performances from Fringe Festivals around the world are getting an off-Broadway run. 

We spoke with SoHo Playhouse Artistic Director Darren Lee Cole and Managing Director Britt Lafield for a preview of what to expect. 

They explained what makes something "fringe" and how the playhouse brings diverse voices to the stage. 

The series runs from Jan. 4 to Feb. 11, and tickets are $39. See the full schedule of shows here. 

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on January 3, 2024 / 10:14 AM EST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.