International Fringe Encore Series bringing eccentric stories to SoHo Playhouse stage

NEW YORK -- Some eccentric and exciting shows are coming to New York City for the International Fringe Encore Series at the SoHo Playhouse.

Standout performances from Fringe Festivals around the world are getting an off-Broadway run.

We spoke with SoHo Playhouse Artistic Director Darren Lee Cole and Managing Director Britt Lafield for a preview of what to expect.

They explained what makes something "fringe" and how the playhouse brings diverse voices to the stage.

The series runs from Jan. 4 to Feb. 11, and tickets are $39. See the full schedule of shows here.