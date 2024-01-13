Eight hurt in Queens house fire overnight, FDNY says

NEW YORK -- Eight people were hurt in an overnight fire in Fresh Meadows, Queens on Saturday.

The call came in at around 2:15 a.m. reporting a fire on the second floor of a home on 73rd Avenue between 164th Street and 166th, the FDNY said.

It took firefighters about 45 minutes to get the fire under control.

The injured were taken to nearby hospitals. There was no immediate word on how severely anyone was hurt.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.