French bulldog named Teddy snatched from 13-year-old during walk in Newark, police say

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEWARK, N.J. -- A New Jersey family wants their French bulldog back after he was snatched on a walk in Newark

Police are asking for help in the search for the dog named Ted "Teddy" Dibiase.

Investigators said a 13-year-old was walking Teddy last week in the 400 block of South 19th Street when four men pulled up in a white Jeep and grabbed the dog. 

The suspects reportedly wore gloves and the driver had on a ski mask. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 1-877-NWK-TIPS (1-877-695-8477).

CBS New York Team
First published on August 19, 2022 / 12:54 PM

