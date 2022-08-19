French bulldog named Teddy snatched from 13-year-old during walk in Newark, police say

French bulldog snatched from 13-year-old during walk in Newark

NEWARK, N.J. -- A New Jersey family wants their French bulldog back after he was snatched on a walk in Newark.

Police are asking for help in the search for the dog named Ted "Teddy" Dibiase.

Investigators said a 13-year-old was walking Teddy last week in the 400 block of South 19th Street when four men pulled up in a white Jeep and grabbed the dog.

The suspects reportedly wore gloves and the driver had on a ski mask.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 1-877-NWK-TIPS (1-877-695-8477).