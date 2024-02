Freight train derails in Linden, New Jersey

LINDEN, N.J. -- A freight train derailed Thursday morning in Linden, New Jersey.

Police said the train was being moved around a storage yard when at least three cars came off the tracks.

It happened shortly before 7 a.m. near Tremley Point Road.

There were no reports of any injuries or spillage.