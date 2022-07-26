Battle over sale of park in Freeport heats up

FREEPORT, N.Y. - There's a heated fight over longtime athletic fields on Long Island.

The Village of Freeport voted Monday night to sell off a park to generate millions in tax revenue.

As CBS2's Carolyn Gusoff reports, opponents say that puts profits over people.

It's a small park that some say has had a big impact. For generations, Freeport kids have used the modest ball fields, but they don't want to lose them.

Monday, the village voted to sell Cleveland Park, to become a commercial distribution center.

"Our kids are not for sale. Put it somewhere else. Our kids need this space," said Lavette Hoks.

"They value profits over people, so they're looking students in their face and saying 'I see the access you have had to this park and I don't care,'" said Myles Hollingsworth.

Opponents filled the hearing.

The mayor calls the sale a win-win, with 320 new jobs and $49 million to reduce local taxes.

"Five percent a year for the next four years - 20 percent. During COVID now and inflation and fuel and food, people need this additional assistance," said Village of Freeport Mayor Robert Kennedy.

While selling a park with no facilities, they'll vastly improve fields at nearby Cow Meadow Park.

"They'll have brand new fields with Astroturf, lights, parking, bathrooms, locker rooms," Kennedy said.

"We of course support economic development. It's just that the village has many other properties that could be considered," said activist Kiana Abbady.

Cleveland Park is across the street from public housing.

"The other field is in the southern-most region of the town, which is gonna be a hardship for students to get to that location that live on this side of town," Hoks said.

"If there is a problem with transportation, there is nothing to stop us from going back to Nassau County and saying we need a public bus going down there," Kennedy said.

Who controls the park is also at issue. The village is suing the school district over its claim to the land.

"It was very disappointing to see a unanimous vote to sell the property and also to rezone the property while we are in litigation," said Freeport School Board President Maria Jordan-Awalom.

Opponents are kicking the issue up to Gov. Kathy Hochul, urging her to veto a bill that allows development on park land.

One of the bill's sponsors, Taylor Darling, told Gusoff she supports the sale because affordability is a major concern, and the park doesn't have the facilities the community deserves.