Ambulance repair facility severely damaged in fire on Long Island

FREEPORT, N.Y. -- A massive fire broke out at a private ambulance company's Long Island repair facility Saturday.

Twenty ambulances were being worked on in the Emergency Ambulance Services building on Commercial Street in Freeport when the fire started around 11 a.m.

Officials say it started in one of the vehicles and spread to multiple ambulances.

The fire severely damaged the building and caused part of the roof to collapse.

Twenty-six fire departments from around Nassau County helped with the response. The fire was under control around 2 p.m.

Three firefighters and a medic were treated for minor injuries.