Freehold Township schools suffer "cybersecurity event"

FREEHOLD TOWNSHIP, N.J. - Freehold Township schools were closed Monday after "technical difficulties" related to a "cybersecurity event."

Word was posted on X late Sunday night by the assistant superintendant.

The Freehold Township Schools will be closed on Monday, 1/29/24 due to technical difficulties related to a cybersecurity event. We apologize for the inconvenience. — Dr. Dianne Martello Brethauer (@FTSBrethauer) January 29, 2024

According to a post Monday morning by the Freehold Township High School, that school and the Freehold regional high school district were open Monday.