Freehold Township schools suffer "cybersecurity event"
FREEHOLD TOWNSHIP, N.J. - Freehold Township schools were closed Monday after "technical difficulties" related to a "cybersecurity event."
Word was posted on X late Sunday night by the assistant superintendant.
According to a post Monday morning by the Freehold Township High School, that school and the Freehold regional high school district were open Monday.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.