Freehold Township schools suffer "cybersecurity event"

By Jesse Zanger

FREEHOLD TOWNSHIP, N.J. - Freehold Township schools were closed Monday after "technical difficulties" related to a "cybersecurity event." 

Word was posted on X late Sunday night by the assistant superintendant. 

According to a post Monday morning by the Freehold Township High School, that school and the Freehold regional high school district were open Monday. 

First published on January 29, 2024 / 12:15 PM EST

