Free used wedding dresses available for brides-to-be in New Jersey. Find out where.

Want a free gently used wedding dress? Head to this N.J. library

FAIR LAWN, N.J. -- Fair Lawn Public Library in New Jersey is offering free gently used wedding dresses.

Library director Adele Puccio has been collecting wedding gowns for years, and now she's giving them out to brides-to-be.

No library card is required.

"Dresses are incredibly expensive. Weddings are expensive ... and this is a great way of recycling," Puccio told CBS New York.

The selection is getting bigger by the day, taking over most of Puccio's office, thanks to donations that come in all the time.

Secaucus resident Frank Vanoni stopped by to donate his mother's wedding dress.

"I personally love it just because what do you do with a $5,000 wedding dress?" he said.

Countless brides have come in to scour the selection. They're able to try the dresses on, and library staff -- and patrons -- are happy to offer feedback.

Bride-to-be Sara Busold, from Bloomfield, says she's grateful the dresses are available. She says she's had some serious medical issues in the last year, so money is tight right now.

"So having to pay for that was unexpected and went into the wedding budget. So being able to, you know, get a dress from Adele is saving the wedding," she said.

Now, she can focus on her big day, set for October of next year.

Brides are encouraged to alter those dresses as needed. There are no late fees, and if they want to keep them, they are welcome to do so.

Fair Lawn Public Library is open seven days a week.