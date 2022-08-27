Watch CBS News
SPCA of Westchester offering free rabies shots Saturday for pet dogs, cats, ferrets

BRIARCLIFF MANOR, N.Y. -- Westchester County residents can get free rabies vaccine shots for their dogs, cats and ferrets on Saturday. 

They're being offered from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the SPCA of Westchester on North State Road in Briarcliff Manor. 

Appointments are required, so it's best to call ahead before brining pets in for their shots.

