United States national parks offer free entry Saturday for National Public Lands Day

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- Looking for something to do outdoors for the first weekend of fall? Saturday, there's free entry to all United States national parks.

The free day is in celebration of National Public Lands Day.

The free waiver does not, however, cover costs to do other activities, like camping, boat launches, transportation or special tours.

Some participating parks in our region include:

  • Harriet Tubman National Historical Park in New York
  • Eleanor Roosevelt National Historic Site in New York
  • Thomas Edison National Historical Park in New Jersey
  • Morristown National Historical Park in New Jersey
  • Paterson Great Falls National Historical Park in New Jersey
  • Weir Farm National Historical Park in Connecticut

For a full list, click here.

September 23, 2022

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

