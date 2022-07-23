$7,500 in free gas offered to Jersey City residents

JERSEY CITY, N.J. -- High gas prices have put the squeeze on drivers' wallets this summer, but some residents in Jersey City were able to get a little bit of relief Saturday.

The Sunoco gas station on Grand Street offered free gas to their first 300 customers Saturday morning, up to $25 each.

The idea came from the World Outreach Christian Church, which wanted to offer free fuel to 100 people, but the gas station owner and Sunoco each matched the church's donation.

"We thought it was especially important right now with people dealing with the pandemic, people haven't even gotten over the sickness of things, and so now you got inflation on top of that. So listen, $25 may not be a lot, but every little bit helps, especially when you're in need," Pastor Shyrone Richardson said.

A total of $7,500 in free gas went out to residents.