Watch CBS News
Local News

$7,500 in free gas offered to Jersey City residents

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

300 Jersey City residents get free gas at Sunoco station
300 Jersey City residents get free gas at Sunoco station 00:44

JERSEY CITY, N.J. -- High gas prices have put the squeeze on drivers' wallets this summer, but some residents in Jersey City were able to get a little bit of relief Saturday.

The Sunoco gas station on Grand Street offered free gas to their first 300 customers Saturday morning, up to $25 each.

The idea came from the World Outreach Christian Church, which wanted to offer free fuel to 100 people, but the gas station owner and Sunoco each matched the church's donation.

"We thought it was especially important right now with people dealing with the pandemic, people haven't even gotten over the sickness of things, and so now you got inflation on top of that. So listen, $25 may not be a lot, but every little bit helps, especially when you're in need," Pastor Shyrone Richardson said.

A total of $7,500 in free gas went out to residents.

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on July 23, 2022 / 5:46 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.