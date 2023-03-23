Watch CBS News
Free broadband comes to 40,000 more NYCHA apartments

NEW YORK - New York City is bringing broadband service to an additional 40,000 apartment in New York City Housing Authority developments. 

Mayor Eric Adams announced Thursday that the city's Big Apple Connect program expanded to 67 more NYCHA complexes in the five boroughs months ahead of schedule. The tenants have free basic cable and internet. 

Adams says it help close the digital divide that became more evident during the pandemic. 

"When you think about communication, telemedicine, young people were given iPads that they couldn't log on to. It was the hidden divide that many people ignored," Adams said. 

The city says Big Apple Connect is now providing free broadband service to about 300,000 tenants in NYCHA developments. 

