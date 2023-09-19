Franz Vila pleads not guilty to kidnapping, sexually abusing 5-year-old girl in Queens

NEW YORK -- The man accused of kidnapping and sexually abusing a 5-year-old girl after taking her from a supermarket in Queens pleaded not guilty Tuesday.

The Manhattan district attorney said 75-year-old Franz Vila's DNA was discovered on the girl, and there's evidence he took inappropriate photos of her.

The girl's mother told CBS New York she let Vila take her daughter to the park after they ran into each other at a Jackson Heights supermarket in August. When hours went by and they didn't return, there was a citywide search.

Good Samaritans eventually spotted Vila and the girl.

Vila will be back in court Dec. 5.

A judge denied a request to lower his $275,000 bail.