Franklin Mesa accused of fatally stabbing Nathaniel Rivers in unprovoked attack in the Bronx

NEW YORK -- Police have made an arrest in a fatal stabbing in the Fordham section of the Bronx.

Nathaniel Rivers, 35, was found with a stab wound to the chest on East 205th Street and Decatur Avenue on Thursday afternoon.

A pocket knife could be seen on the sidewalk at the scene.

Nineteen-year-old Franklin Mesa was arrested Friday and charged with murder.

Police say the attack was unprovoked.

First published on July 22, 2022 / 9:53 PM

