Franklin Mesa accused of fatally stabbing Nathaniel Rivers in unprovoked attack in the Bronx
NEW YORK -- Police have made an arrest in a fatal stabbing in the Fordham section of the Bronx.
Nathaniel Rivers, 35, was found with a stab wound to the chest on East 205th Street and Decatur Avenue on Thursday afternoon.
A pocket knife could be seen on the sidewalk at the scene.
Nineteen-year-old Franklin Mesa was arrested Friday and charged with murder.
Police say the attack was unprovoked.
