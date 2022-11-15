Frankie Grande, singer Ariana Grande's brother, attacked and robbed near Times Square

NEW YORK - The brother of singer Ariana Grande was attacked and robbed near Times Square, police said.

It happened on Nov. 9 on Eighth Avenue and 43rd Street.

Frankie Grande was walking alone when he was attacked from behind by two teens. They stole his bag, phone, sunglasses, headphones and wallet.

Police arrested two suspects, one 13, the other 17. Both face robbery charges.

Grande, 39, addressed the incident on his Instagram.

"Thank you for all of your thoughts and prayers. I am so thankful to be safe and healing. Keep shining bright and stay safe out there," he wrote.