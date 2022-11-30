New musical based on Frank Sinatra's life in development

"Sinatra The Musical" being developed for the stage

NEW YORK -- A new musical based on the life of Frank Sinatra is being developed.

Sinatra gained international fame as one of the world's best-selling performers.

The Hoboken, New Jersey, native was also an Oscar winner.

Sinatra's daughter Tina said a stage production will give audiences new perspectives into her father's enduring legacy.

"Sinatra the Musical" will be directed and choreographed by three-time Tony Award winner Kathleen Marshall.

There's no word on a date or location for the musical.