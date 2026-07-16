Francisco Alvarez homers twice as New York Mets beat Philadelphia Phillies under smoky sky

Francisco Alvarez homered twice, Brett Baty also went deep and the New York Mets defeated the Philadelphia Phillies 4-1 on Thursday night in the first major league game following the All-Star break.

The start time was pushed up an hour and the teams played under a hazy sky with diminishing air quality because of smoke that moved into the region from wildfires burning in Canada and Minnesota.

Christian Scott (3-1) pitched 5 2/3 shutout innings for the Mets, who launched three solo homers off starter Aaron Nola.

New York slugger Juan Soto was removed in the eighth because of left calf soreness. Soto missed about 2 1/2 weeks in April with a right calf strain.

Alvarez drove a 1-2 slider over the center-field fence in the third. The catcher added his 11th homer of the season in the seventh, when he went back-to-back with Baty.

A.J. Ewing added an insurance run for the Mets with an RBI double in the ninth. Devin Williams got three quick outs for his 100th career save and 14th this season.

Scott allowed three hits and struck out seven. He nearly gave up a tying homer to the final batter he faced, but Kyle Schwarber's long fly hit the railing atop the right-field wall and ricocheted back into play for a double.

Nola (3-7) gave up just one run and three hits through six innings, but Phillies interim manager Don Mattingly sent the right-hander back out for the seventh even though he had thrown 90 pitches and a reliever was ready in the bullpen. That's when Nola served up back-to-back homers to Baty and Alvarez.

Trea Turner homered for Philadelphia in the eighth, the first home run by a right-handed hitter off Mets reliever Luke Weaver this season.

Up next

After a rare Friday off, the Mets and Phillies resume their series on Saturday. LHP Sean Manaea (2-4, 4.56 ERA) is scheduled to start for New York against LHP Jesús Luzardo (8-4, 3.51).