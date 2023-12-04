New Rochelle remembers beloved actress Frances Sternhagen, who lived there for more than 60 years before death at 93

NEW ROCHELLE, N.Y. -- New Rochelle paid a loving farewell Monday to acclaimed Tony Award-winning actress Frances Sternhagen, who called the city home for more than 60 years before her death.

Sternhagen died at her home last week at 93. She loved the city and her neighbors loved her back.

At Holy Name of Jesus Church, family and friends said goodbye to New Rochelle's beloved Franny Carlin, better known by her stage name.

"She loved New Rochelle very, very much," said Father Marty Biglin, a retired pastor, who treasured his friendship with Sternhagen. "I will remember her as the most gracious person in the world that I've ever met, because she was always reaching out to people."

Sternhagen was a strong supporter of the local arts. In 2010, she received an Arts Westchester Award.

Sternhagen was equally skilled with drama and comedy, with memorable turns in "Cheers," "Sex and the City," and "The Closer." She won two Tony Awards for work on Broadway and had tremendous chemistry with Sean Connery in 1981's "Outland."

Sternhagen lived in the Sutton Manor neighborhood for more than 60 years and raised six children with her late husband and actor Tom Carlin.

Sternhagen always wore the same holiday dress for a beloved tradition.

"We were invited into her house, the whole neighborhood, for Christmas Eve, every year for caroling. She was just wonderful. We loved her," said friend and neighbor Chris Selin.

Sternhagen enjoyed sailing and swimming in Long Island Sound.

Universally acclaimed as a great actress, Sternhagen is remembered as a wonderful friend and neighbor: the Tony-winner next door.

"She was just a terrific lady," said neighbor John Benjamin.

"A big piece of the Manor is gone now," said Janet Turney, another neighbor.

Sternhagen is survived by her six children, nine grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.