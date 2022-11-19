Watch CBS News
4 men sought in East New York smoke shop burglary

NEW YORK - Police are looking for four men accused of robbing a smoke shop in East New York

According to police, a 49-year-old worker was closing the shop when the suspects pushed him to the ground and forced their way inside on Nov. 7. 

The suspects stole about $500 worth of e-cigarettes and the keys to the store. 

The worker refused medical attention at the scene. 

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  

First published on November 19, 2022 / 10:22 AM

