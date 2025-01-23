Fort Washington Library in Washington Heights reopens after extensive renovations

NEW YORK - The Fort Washington Library reopened to the Washington Heights community Thursday, for the first time since its COVID-19 closure.

The library is one of five projects paid for by the city's $176 million commitment to the Carnegie Renovation Program. The design brings a modern perspective to the preservation of key features like oversized windows and a fireplace where an original owl from the old space still keeps watch over readers.

Visitors can now find the third-floor teen center replacing an abandoned custodian's apartment.

"Someone would live in the building to shovel coal into the furnace," explained New York Public Library president Anthony Marx.

The only flames being fanned now are in the hearts of bibliophiles, reading under energy-efficient lights, comfortable in the climate-controlled environment. Architects also saved the grand staircase, while adding ADA elements like an elevator.

"It was very important in these older buildings to make them as accessible as possible, and believe it or not, it's not easy to thread an elevator through these buildings," said architect Philip Dorai.

The adaptive alcoves are all set to provide the latest tech and inspire new readers to explore everything their library has to offer.

Officials on hand for Fort Washington Library reopening

The library's 111 years of history lives on, now with a brand-new look to match its brand-new books.

"I live a few blocks away, and we came here with our boys over the years, and I can say with authority, it didn't look so nice," said Manhattan borough president Mark Levine.

"We just accomplished something that for years, we should have had in our community, but we have it today," said Assemblyman Manny De Los Santos.

"We had the largest reference collection in the entire North Manhattan," recalled retired branch manager Estelle Friedman, who returned to celebrate the restoration.

Friedman feels, in all the sparkle, some of the ambiance was lost.

"It's wonderful, and you get to every place, but the feeling of warmth somehow is not here," Friedman noted.

The state has designated the building as an historic place, nominating it for the National Register as well to reinforce protections for its future.

The fifth and final library under the Carnegie Renovation Program is the Port Richmond branch, which is wrapping up construction and set to open in the coming months.

