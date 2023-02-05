Man shot, killed by police after allegedly barricading himself in New Jersey home with teenager

FORT LEE, N.J. -- A man who allegedly barricaded himself in a New Jersey home with a teenager was fatally shot by police Saturday.

The state Attorney General's office says Fort Lee Police officers were sent to a home on John Street just before 8:15 a.m. in response to a 911 call.

Neighbors say a man barricaded himself in a Cedar Court condominium with a teenager who couldn't get out. They say officers tried talking to him for hours, and when officers tried getting the teen out from the third floor, the man became aggressive, throwing items out of the home.

The man was allegedly armed with a knife.

"Eventually the SWAT came and everybody, and they brought the crane. Very good thinking to grab the girl out, but when they went to go with the crane, the guy come out on his deck with a knife and threatened the police. They shot him right up there. They had no choice," building superintendent Daniel Sulozeqi said.

The AG's office says the man was pronounced dead at 10:39 a.m.

Mayor Mark Socolich says the man was visiting from out of state.

The mayor also says one officer suffered non-life-threatening injuries and is currently being treated. A few other officers were admitted to area hospitals, which is standard procedure when an incident like this occurs.

Right now, there is no threat to the public.

The AG's office is investigating.