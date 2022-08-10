Former President Donald Trump to testify in New York attorney general investigation

Trump to testify in New York AG case

NEW YORK -- Former President Donald Trump will testify under oath Wednesday as part of the New York attorney general's investigation into his real estate business.

Trump returned home to Trump Tower on Tuesday night, after hosting a dinner for Republican members of Congress at his golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey.

His testimony follows an FBI search of his Palm Bach home Monday. Sources told CBS News agents seized documents believed to contain classified information.

Trump and federal investigators have been in negotiations since the FBI visited Mar-a-Lago in June.

"They key question is what happened since June? What's the precipitating event that caused the FBI to take this extraordinary step to go inside a former president's private residence?" said CBS News Senior Investigative Correspondent Catherine Herridge.

Trump confirmed Wednesday's testimony in New York with a late-night post on his Truth social site, saying in part, "Seeing racist N.Y. attorney general tomorrow, for a continuation of the greatest witch hunt in history."