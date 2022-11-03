Watch CBS News
Local News

Former president Donald Trump suing New York Attorney General Letitia James

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Former president Donald Trump sues N.Y. Attorney General Letitia James
Former president Donald Trump sues N.Y. Attorney General Letitia James 00:33

NEW YORK --  Former president Donald Trump is suing New York Attorney General Letitia James.

The suit accuses James of abusing her position as attorney general to pursue an "unapologetic crusade" against Trump with the goal of "destroying him personally, financially and politically."

It comes just over a month after James sued Trump and his organization, accusing him of fraud by falsely inflating the value of his properties.

READ MORE: New York Attorney General Letitia James sues former President Donald Trump over alleged business fraud

In a statement Wednesday night, James accused Trump of trying to evade justice and said the lawsuit will not stop her from pursuing the fraud case.

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on November 2, 2022 / 11:38 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.