Former president Donald Trump suing New York Attorney General Letitia James

NEW YORK -- Former president Donald Trump is suing New York Attorney General Letitia James.

The suit accuses James of abusing her position as attorney general to pursue an "unapologetic crusade" against Trump with the goal of "destroying him personally, financially and politically."

It comes just over a month after James sued Trump and his organization, accusing him of fraud by falsely inflating the value of his properties.

In a statement Wednesday night, James accused Trump of trying to evade justice and said the lawsuit will not stop her from pursuing the fraud case.