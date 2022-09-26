Watch CBS News
Former New Jersey Gov. Jim Florio dies at the age of 85

By CBS New York Team

Former N.J. Gov. Jim Florio dies
Former N.J. Gov. Jim Florio dies 00:26

NEW YORK -- Former New Jersey Gov. Jim Florio died Sunday at the age of 85.

The former amateur boxer and U.S. Navy officer served eight terms in Congress before becoming New Jersey's 49th governor. 

His law partner shared the news on Twitter, saying Florio passed away Sunday night surrounded by friends and family. 

Gov. Phil Murphy will sign an executive order Monday to fly flags at half-staff in his honor. 

"Governor Florio was a fighter who never backed down. He was a leader who cared more about the future of New Jersey than his own political fortunes," he tweeted.

CBS New York Team
The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on September 26, 2022 / 10:24 AM

