1 dead, 4 injured, including baby, in Queens apartment building fire
NEW YORK -- One person is dead and a baby is among four injured after a fire broke out in Queens.
Investigators say the fire started around 10 p.m. Friday on the second floor of a four-story apartment building on Austin Street in Forest Hills.
We're told a female victim died at a local hospital.
The four injured victims, including the baby, were taken to a local hospital and treated for minor injuries.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
