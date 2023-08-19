1 dead, 4 injured, including baby, in Queens apartment building fire

NEW YORK -- One person is dead and a baby is among four injured after a fire broke out in Queens.

Investigators say the fire started around 10 p.m. Friday on the second floor of a four-story apartment building on Austin Street in Forest Hills.

We're told a female victim died at a local hospital.

The four injured victims, including the baby, were taken to a local hospital and treated for minor injuries.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.