Fire forces Bronx apartment building residents to jump out windows

100-plus firefighters respond to apartment building fire in the Bronx

NEW YORK -- Several families in the Bronx were forced to jump out of windows and out onto fire escapes after a fire engulfed part of their building Tuesday.

It happened around 1 p.m. at a six-story apartment building on Valentine Avenue in Fordham Heights.

Fire officials say most of the fire and damage was in the hallway of the third floor.

More than 100 firefighters responded and quickly put the fire out.

Officials say an adult and an infant were taken to a local hospital for minor injuries, but everyone is expected to be OK.

The cause remains under investigation.