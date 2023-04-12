For first time ever, Bronx DA charges construction company officials with homicide over worker's death

NEW YORK - For the first time ever, the Bronx DA is charging construction company officials with homicide in connection with a job site fatality.

Prosecutors say fraud and disregard for building codes caused a worker to die in 2019.

"Workers are not expendable," said Bronx DA Darcel Clark.

Clark says that is the message to the construction industry after filing criminal charges in connection with the August, 2019 death of Manuel Huerta.

The immigrant from Ecuador was helping to construct a four story apartment building when the floor above collapsed, burying him under cinder blocks and sheet metal.

"The construction site at 94 East 208th was a death trap waiting to happen," Clark said.

Huerta's widow Maria and three of their five children were at the news conference.

"I demand justice for my husband. I know I won't see him again," Maria Huerta said through a translator.

Charges against the four construction industry defendants include manslaughter and fraud for allegedly lying to obtain building permits.

Three of the four pleaded not guilty. Defendant Akhlak Choudhary has not been located.

Prosecutors say the floor that collapsed was improperly secured, and daily safety checks were not performed.

"These defendants ignored essential safety requirements and their conduct led to the death of one worker and injuries to five others," said Jocelyn Strauber of the New York City Department of Investigation.

After that tragic death three and a half years, the Department of Buildings told the property owner to demolish what was left of the construction site.

Now a new building is rising in its place. The construction is carefully supervised by the city.

Huerta's family would like to see a memorial plaque at the site to remind all of what happened.

One of the defendants moonlighted as a construction safety official. His full-time job was with a city agency. He has since left the city payroll.