Caught on camera: Man assaults, throws traffic cones at food vendor in Midtown

Police are looking for a man accused of attacking a food vendor in Midtown on May 14, 2022. NYPD Crime Stoppers

NEW YORK - Police are looking for a man accused of attacking a food vendor in Midtown.

It happened on May 14 near the corner of Seventh Avenue and West 40th Street.

The NYPD released video of the suspect, who is seen throwing traffic cones towards the victim.

Police say an argument between the two men escalated, and the suspect kicked and punched the victim, then hit him in the head with a milk crate.

The victim was treated at the hospital for head injuries.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.