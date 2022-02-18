Food photographer Clay Williams tells stories through images about chefs and their delectable creations

NEW YORK -- Black History Month celebrates our history and that includes food culture. Chefs from all backgrounds have helped shape American cuisine, but that's not the only way to influence.

CBS2's Steve Overmyer spent a day with a man who captures those moments to share with the world.

In each kitchen, every culinary artist brings their own tools. Some are razor sharp, while others are sharp in focus.

"The draw is I want to know these stories, and so I have my camera with me to tell them. But it's my own curiosity that draws me to it," Clay Williams said.

Williams is a renowned food photographer. He has contributed to The New York Times and Zagat's. His vision has become a staple of high-end food photography. While Williams is shooting the food, he adds to the atmosphere.

"I think being able to talk to them and connect with them puts them at ease a little bit," Williams said.

On a recent night at Brooklyn Point, chef Lana Lagomarsini and chef Nana Wilmot were preparing dishes partly inspired by Ghanaian delicacies. Both have worked at Michelin Star restaurants.

Just like in the kitchen, sometimes the best dishes are the ones with the most diverse ingredients.

"The more people you have coming from different backgrounds, different flavors, different cuisines, the more perspectives you have and the more likely you are to create new and interesting things," Williams said.

What makes his art special is the people.

"A lot of times they tell me 'This is what I do,'" Williams said, adding it feels authentic. When asked if that's his super power, Williams laughed, "I don't know if it's a super power. I just like to connect with people."

Williams has become more of a connector by helping Black professionals in fine dining. He's the co-creator of BlackFoodFolks.com, which started as a blog, but expanded into a community.

"In the food industry it always seems like, oh, well, there aren't that many Black folks in the industry, but it turns out that there are a lot. They just don't get very much attention," Williams said.

Black Food Folks contributes to the community with events and podcasts, and last year it gave $50,000 in grants to Black-run businesses.

"One of the things that Black Food Folks has always been about is about putting the spotlight on the fact that there's no shortage of Black folks in the industry, and they've got stories to tell," Williams said.

It serves as a reminder that chefs are just as interesting as their edible art.

If you would like to join the conversation in the Black Food Folks community, please click here.