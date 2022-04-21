Bathroom access requirement, other protections for New York City food delivery workers take effect Friday

NEW YORK -- New protections for New York City food delivery workers take effect Friday. On Thursday, they rallied for their cause in Times Square.

CBS2's Leah Mishkin spoke with workers about the challenges they face and what the changes mean to them.

Manny Ramirez doesn't just worry about himself. He worries for his wife.

As food delivery workers, he said, they lacked basic necessities, like bathroom access, on the job. When they would make pickups, restaurants would tell them it's only for customers and employees.

"I'm feeling really bad because my wife was pregnant last season," Ramirez said.

Thousands of riders took to the streets last year to demand better treatment.

"Today is a celebration of that change," said Hildalyn Colon, director of policy and strategic partnerships for Los Deliveristas Unidos.

For starters, they have greater access to bathrooms when making pickups.

"Workers now know how much they get paid, how much is tips, how much did the company get paid, how much hours did they put in. That information didn't exist," Colon said.

On Friday, riders will also be able to set the distance they are willing to travel for a delivery. Apps must give details, including the address, distance, pay and tip, before a person accepts a job.

Apps must also pay at least once a week.

"These are the men and women who made sure your families were able to shelter in place safely," Mayor Eric Adams said. "They delivered for New York and now we're delivering for them."

Ramirez called it a big victory, but said there's still work to do. There are more safety concerns, he said.

Last year, Ramirez said he was nearly attacked by people wanting to steal his bike. He said he was twice hit by drivers making illegal U-turns.

"Just seven months worked in the last year," Ramirez said.

Los Deliveristas Unidos is also working to establish a minimum pay rate.

"The company pays $2, which is the base pay, and then the tip will be the $8. But they were trying to present it to workers that they were paying $10," Colon said.

The unresolved issues are starting to close for the more than 65,000 food delivery workers in the city.