Foo Fighters honoring late drummer Taylor Hawkins with star-studded tribute concerts

LONDON -- A star-studded lineup will perform Saturday to honor rock 'n' roll legend Taylor Hawkins.

The Foo Fighters are playing their first concert without their beloved drummer Saturday at London's Wembley Stadium in the first of two tribute concerts honoring Hawkins.

Members of some of the biggest bands in rock 'n' roll will also take part.

Hawkins died March 25 during a South American tour with the band. He was 50 years old.

The Hawkins tribute airs live on Paramount+ starting at 11 a.m. Saturday. You can watch an encore special on CBS2 at 10 p.m. Saturday.