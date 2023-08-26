Following devastating July 9 storm, Bear Mountain State Park set to partially reopen

Recovering from brutal July storm, Bear Mountain State Park is about to reopen

BEAR MOUNTAIN, N.Y. -- The epic July storm that devastated the Hudson Valley really did a number on the popular Bear Mountain State Park.

After 47 days of cleanup and repair, the park is ready for visitors again this weekend.

But as CBS New York found out Friday, parts of the park remain off-limits.

Since 1910, people have been making memories at Bear Mountain State Park.

"Every summer, we were at the lake or barbecuing down there," said Berenice Sosa of Yonkers.

Sosa said she is glad parts of the park have finally reopened, after an almost seven-week closure due to the devastating storm of July 9 that washed away roads, ruined hiking trails, and swamped the swimming pool.

The rainwater from that day washed away so much topsoil, it revealed some interesting pieces of the past, like pull tabs from beer and soda cans. They were phased out in the 1970s.

The storm took out the park's water treatment plant. As a result, water fountains remain out of commission. However, the park has made some accommodations.

"We have a tanker back here at the edge of the field. That's fresh drinking water for the patrons," park manager Jen Sylvestri said.

Sylvestri said damage from the storm stole a lot of summer fun from park goers.

"Very unprecedented summer for us here at Bear Mountain on so many levels. Very disappointing. We weren't able to offer patrons all the amenities that we're here to offer them," Sylvestri said.

After a lot of hard work, the park is open again for picnicking. Hiking trails are closed, but the loop around the lake is open.

This weekend, the paddle boats and the carousel will be back in action.

Workers have been getting the historic inn ready for reopening by Labor Day.

"Unfortunately, one wedding at the Bear Mountain Inn did have to be cancelled, yes, along with several events," Sylvestri said.

Soon, Bear Mountain State Park will be back in the business of creating memories.

"Be able to see the whole community gather again. Be nice to see everybody enjoy their time here," said Caroline Sosa of Yonkers.