Following chase, police officers involved in shooting in Holmdel, N.J.

HOLMDEL, N.J. -- There was a carjacking, followed by shots fired and a crash in Monmouth County on Wednesday morning.

Law enforcement sources told CBS2's Kevin Rincon the carjacking occurred at around 6 a.m. along Route 35 in Holmdel. The suspect was spotted by police and a chase ensued, leading to shots being fired and then a fiery crash.

According to law enforcement sources, the suspect was taken into custody and another person was injured during the chase.

The episode created quite the travel nightmare on Route 35, including closures and delays, as first responders continued to work several scenes.

Because it was a police-involved shooting, the Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office is handling the investigation.