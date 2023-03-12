Watch CBS News
Police seek suspect accused of striking 74-year-old woman in Queens

NEW YORK -- Police are searching for the suspect in a brutal attack in Queens.

It happened Wednesday in Flushing near 31st Drive and 140th Street.

Investigators say the man struck a 74-year-old woman in the face and knocked her to the ground before running off.

The woman was treated at the scene for injuries to her head and neck.

It's unclear why the suspect targeted her.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.    

First published on March 11, 2023 / 9:37 PM

