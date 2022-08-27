NYPD: Man inappropriately touched teen, offered to pay her to "spit on him" in Queens apartment building

NEW YORK - The NYPD is trying to identify a man accused of inappropriately touching a teenager.

It happened around 3:30 p.m. on Aug. 8 inside an apartment building near Franklin Avenue and Union Street in Flushing, Queens.

Police say the man followed a 14-year-old girl into the building and got in an elevator with her.

Once inside the elevator, the man allegedly asked the teenager if she was a model and if he could take her picture. Police say the man started taking pictures of her, then touched her inappropriately and took pictures under her skirt.

The man also allegedly offer to pay the teenager $20 to "spit on him," police say.

Police say the teenager then began yelling at the man and followed him out of the building. She was not hurt.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.