From trash to treasure: Florist uses garbage cans to showcase flower power

NEW YORK - If you were walking on Park Avenue South Friday morning, you might've seen an unusual variation on dumpster diving: A man filling a garbage can with a beautiful floral arrangement.

The man behind the display is Lewis Miller. He calls it a "flower flash."

Florist Lewis Miller with his 'Flower Flash' CBS New York

"Flower flash is for the people of New York. So this is just a pop up street art installation using fresh flowers. And sort of very temporary, they don't last for long, people take their pictures, people take the flowers. It's a gift for my fellow New Yorkers," he said.

Lew CBS New York

The "flower flash" pop up is to promote Fotografiska's new exhibition, "Human / Nature." Fotografiska is the New York outpost of a Swedish museum of photography. It opened in 2019 on 22nd Street and Park Avenue South.

"Lewis is one of our artists. He actually is in the museum in the exhibition, as well as today he's been out on the street," Executive Director of Fotografiska Sophie Wright said. "And it's a selection of 14 artists. And it takes the viewer on a journey through different perspectives on the natural environment."

Miller spent the morning meticulously choosing which flowers to fit into the garbage can bouquet for onlookers to enjoy.

"Flowers are temporary. You know, there's a short lifespan, but they're here to bring us joy. So I'm thrilled and blessed to be able to work in this medium," Miller said.