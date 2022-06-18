Florida woman accused of pepper spraying Asian women in Chelsea arrested on hate crime charges
NEW YORK -- A Florida woman who allegedly used pepper spray on a group of Asian women in Manhattan has been arrested on hate crime charges.
Police said 47-year-old Madeline Barker of Merritt Island, Florida got into an argument with four women in Chelsea on June 11.
Barker allegedly made anti-Asian statements before using pepper spray on the women.
She was charged with multiple counts of assault, attempted assault and harassment as hate crimes.
