Watch CBS News
Crime

Florida woman accused of pepper spraying Asian women in Chelsea arrested on hate crime charges

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Florida woman accused of pepper spraying Asian women arrested
Florida woman accused of pepper spraying Asian women arrested 00:27

NEW YORK -- A Florida woman who allegedly used pepper spray on a group of Asian women in Manhattan has been arrested on hate crime charges. 

Police said 47-year-old Madeline Barker of Merritt Island, Florida got into an argument with four women in Chelsea on June 11. 

Barker allegedly made anti-Asian statements before using pepper spray on the women.

She was charged with multiple counts of assault, attempted assault and harassment as hate crimes. 

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on June 18, 2022 / 12:33 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

EMERGENCY COMPONENT - LOCAL

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.