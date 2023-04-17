Firefighters faced multiple challenges in basement fire that destroyed 6 businesses in Floral Park

FLORAL PARK, N.Y. -- A fire destroyed half a dozen businesses on Long Island after firefighters faced challenges getting to the scene and putting the fire out.

More than 100 firefighters were on the scene in Floral Park as thick smoke coated Jericho Turnpike on an already foggy day.

"When I came down, the firetrucks just kept coming, and the smoke just started billowing and billowing, and it seemed like every time they put the fire out it just blew up again," said Suzanne Primm.

Officials said the fire started in the basement of a commercial building. At least two businesses rented office suites down there.

Conditions were too dangerous for firefighters to stay inside, so they fought the flames and smoke from the street.

"Basement fires are always the most challenging for any fire department. Usually it's one way in and one way out, which makes it very dangerous," said Nassau County Chief Fire Marshal Michael Uttaro.

About 125 firefighters across 17 agencies responded. One crew rushing over crashed into a bridge pillar, injuring two crew members and sending one to the hospital with minor injuries.

At the scene, three firefighters suffered minor injuries due to exhaustion. No one else was hurt.

"This is a new business. I buy everything new," said Boris Rosiyev, who owns Ben's Shoe Repair.

The fire is a tremendous blow to business owners like Rosiyev, who opened his shop late in 2021 after operating in Queens for 20 years. That part of the building is now gutted.

Apartments are attached next door, but the fire didn't spread beyond the basement.

"Everything is in there. My office stuff, paperwork, my computer and my cellphone," said Ravinder Kumar, who works at BRS Express.

"My car keys and my phone, and I left. What can I grab in two minutes?" said Primm.

The Nassau County Arson Bomb Squad and fire marshal are investigating. It will be some time before officials can determine whether or not the building is a total loss.