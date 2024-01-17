Floor partially collapses inside lobby of Queens Village apartment building

NEW YORK -- Emergency responders are on the scene of a partial floor collapse in the lobby of a building in Queens.

The situation was reported around 7:35 a.m. Wednesday at the corner of 222nd Street and 94th Avenue in Queens Village.

Firefighters responded to the three-story apartment building and found a 10x10 foot area had collapsed.

No injuries have been reported.

