Floor collapses at Hawthorne apartment complex in Passaic County, New Jersey

HAWTHORNE, N.J. -- The floor partially collapsed at an apartment complex Sunday morning in Passaic County, New Jersey.

No injuries were reported, but one building had to be evacuated, and several boilers were destroyed.

The collapse was reported shortly before 9:15 a.m. inside a residential building on Rock Road in Hawthorne.

Fire officials said nine people were evacuated, and residents will not be allowed back inside because of concerns about a complete collapse.

Officials also said nine boilers that supplied heat to 40 units were destroyed.

PSE&G told CBS New York gas was not the cause of the collapse, but utilities were being shut off per emergency protocol.

