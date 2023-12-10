Flooding and power outages expected as powerful storm nears Tri-State Area

LONG BEACH, N.Y. -- Long Island officials are expecting to bear the brunt of a potentially dangerous storm system approaching New York, New Jersey and Connecticut on Sunday.

Flooding and power outages are expected with flood watches and high wind alerts in place from Sunday afternoon through Monday morning.

Officials said parts of Long Island could get more than 3 inches of rain and wind gusts up to 60 mph.

"We are expecting trees to come down and branches," said Hempstead Town Supervisor Don Clavin. "We've also had our streetsweepers and sewer cleaners out there this week cleaning up as many leaves as we potentially could"

"We've been out cleaning storm grates, making sure low-lying areas are gonna be OK. It's fall, it's gonna be a lot of rain. Leaves are on the ground, roads are gonna be very dangerous," he added.

New York City issued a travel advisory as all five boroughs will be under a flood watch.

New Yorkers were hoping the heavy rain doesn't lead to major flooding like in September.

"If you don't need to go out [Sunday], particularly in the afternoon, where you're gonna have 40 mph winds and significant rainfall, stay home," said Clavin.

PSEG Long Island said it's also making preparations and putting crews on standby to deal with downed trees and outages.

