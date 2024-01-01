Pro-Palestinian demonstrators pack Belt Parkway for "Flood JFK for Gaza" protest

NEW YORK -- A caravan of cars carrying Palestinian flags flooded the Belt Parkway on Monday, heading to Terminal 4 at John F. Kennedy International Airport for a demonstration.

Some people got out of their cars and walked along the roadway, but we're told they were not able to get inside JFK.

We're told AirTrain access remains restricted to ticketed passengers and employees with a valid ID at this time. Staff at Jamaica Station were checking tickets.

It's the same situation for entry into JFK's Terminal 4, where the AirTrain goes from Jamaica Station.

Earlier, service was impacted as pro-Palestinian demonstrators called for people to "Flood JFK for Gaza."

Traffic cameras show travelers getting out of vehicles and walking after traffic was reduced down to one lane.

In a statement, a Port Authority spokesperson said:

"The Port Authority, in coordination with our local, state, and federal partners, has deployed safety and security measures to help ensure an uninterrupted travel experience at JFK."

Everything appeared to be running smoothly Monday evening, but anyone heading to local airports is advised to allow extra time.

Organizers also called for demonstrators to head to LaGuardia Airport. Video shows them on the Van Wyck Expressway, hanging out windows with signs and causing traffic backups.