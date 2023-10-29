Thousands of pro-Palestinian demonstrators flood New York City streets, marching from Brooklyn to Manhattan

NEW YORK -- A huge rally was held in Brooklyn on Saturday in response to the war between Israel and Hamas.

Organizers of the rally called for people to "Flood Brooklyn for Gaza," and that's exactly what unfolded Saturday afternoon.

The pro-Palestinian rally started outside the Brooklyn Museum just after 3 p.m.

The group of thousands then marched to the Barclays Center, followed by the Brooklyn Bridge. The bridge was temporarily closed to traffic as the crowd made their way across.

"Right now, over 7,000 people in Gaza have been killed in the last three weeks, and more Palestinians have died in the last three weeks than in the last 30 years of Israelis," West Village resident Faraz Ansera said.

"We need a ceasefire first and foremost, and we need aid to be able to reach these innocent civilians who have no homes, no electricity, no power. The hospitals, the infrastructure has been shut down, and they need to have some kind of support right now," one demonstrator from Rockland County said.

"Our message here is that solidarity is important. That the same types of oppression that we face as Black people, as trans people, as Jewish people, as Asian people, it's all the same forces, and when we come together to fight for liberation, we're also fighting for each other," Brooklyn resident Neema Kamala said.

