Flight cancelations across country spike for 4th straight day

NEW YORK -- Flight cancelations across the country spiked for a fourth straight day Sunday, causing more headaches for travelers.

In our area, there were hundreds of delays and dozens more cancelations.

There were more than 100 flights canceled at Newark Airport on Sunday, 77 at JFK and 70 at LaGuardia.

The cancelations are being blamed on rough weather, staff shortages and infrastructure challenges.

Friday was the busiest air travel day since Thanksgiving. Another surge is expected for the Fourth of July.