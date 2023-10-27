Watch CBS News
Local News

Flatiron Building to be transformed into luxury housing

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Flatiron Building to be transformed into luxury housing
Flatiron Building to be transformed into luxury housing 00:31

NEW YORK -- If you ever wanted to live inside an iconic New York City building, this could be your chance.

The owners of the Flatiron Building announced Friday that the triangular tower will be transformed into luxury housing.

About 40 units will be up for sale, but it won't  be cheap. Future tenants could be charged an estimated $3,000 per square foot.

The makeover will take three years.

The 120-year-old building has been empty since 2019 when a publishing company moved out.

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on October 27, 2023 / 4:27 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.