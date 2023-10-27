Flatiron Building to be transformed into luxury housing

NEW YORK -- If you ever wanted to live inside an iconic New York City building, this could be your chance.

The owners of the Flatiron Building announced Friday that the triangular tower will be transformed into luxury housing.

About 40 units will be up for sale, but it won't be cheap. Future tenants could be charged an estimated $3,000 per square foot.

The makeover will take three years.

The 120-year-old building has been empty since 2019 when a publishing company moved out.