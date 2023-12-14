Watch CBS News
Flags at half staff to mark 11 years since Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting in Newtown, Conn.

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEWTOWN, Conn. -- Thursday marks 11 years since the shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut. 

Gov. Ned Lamont says flags will be flown at half staff to honor the 26 people killed that day. 

Among the victims were 20 children between the ages of 6 and 7 years old, along with six adults. 

The 20-year-old gunman, who used a semi-automatic rifle, died by suicide as law enforcement converged on the school.

The shooting remains the deadliest mass shooting in Connecticut state history, and the victims' families have repeatedly called for more gun safety measures. 

