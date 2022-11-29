Flag flap charges up already high-stakes World Cup match between U.S. and Iran

DOHA, Qatar -- The U.S. Men's National Team is gearing up for Tuesday's must-win match against Iran at the World Cup.

But it's what's happening off the field that's about to be center stage.

During a fiery news conference on Monday, several Iranian state media journalists hounded the U.S. coach Gregg Berhalter and 23-year-old captain Tyler Adams with questions about inflation, immigration and racism.

"There's discrimination everywhere you go. In the U.S., we're continuing to make progress every single day," Adams said when asked about discrimination against Black people.

The backdrop to Tuesday's match, one the U.S. must win to advance to the first knockout round, was always going to be politically charged. But it became even more inflamed when the U.S. Soccer Federation briefly posted social media images of Iran's flag without the emblem of the Islamic Republic.

A spokesperson for U.S. Soccer said the move was meant "... to show support for women's rights" in Iran.

The coach and players said they weren't aware of the move before it happened.

When asked, given everything that's going on, if the match against Iran about something bigger than soccer, Adams said, "Sports is a huge opportunity to bring people together. We continue to show our support and our empathy for what's obviously happening to the Iranian team and the people."

Both teams said they're focused on Tuesday's match. Whoever loses will likely be eliminated from the World Cup.